June starts with torrential rain

Staying true to the weather forecasts, June greeted Dhaka dwellers with torrential rains triggering disruption in city life.

However, many citizens took relief from the drizzle as it comes after a humid week.

Met office recorded 14mm rain in the capital from 6am to 12pm, confirmed the Bangladesh Metrological Department to TBS.

As usual, this was enough to create waterlogging in a number of areas including Rampura, Shantinagar and Mirpur.

Many people were seen walking along the roads for a lack of vehicles amid the rain.

Earlier in the morning bulletin, the weather office predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over the country including Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

The rain is expected to continue for the next 24 hours, the Met office added.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Coastal zones alerted

All four maritime ports in the country have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number three amid an extremely heavy rainfall alert issued on Tuesday for the coastal zone in Bangladesh.

In a special long-range flood outlook issued on Tuesday, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre warned that rivers in the Teesta and Meghna basins and also in coastal regions could swell over their danger marks in the second week of June depending on the upstream rain.

June is the first of the three-month-long monsoon season in Bangladesh.