Jubo Dal leader dies in Chattogram jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:16 pm

Jubo Dal leader dies in Chattogram jail

The Assistant Sports Secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Jubo Dal, Md Shahjahan, died in jail Tuesday evening. He was undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Jailer Tariqul Islam told TBS that the inmate Shahjahan, convicted in a drug case filed with Chattogram Bostami Thana, had died. He was imprisoned after his arrest three months back in that case.

Shahjahan was the son of Abdul Maleque of Kulagaon Baluchara of the port city.  

According to Tariqul, Shahjahan was a tuberculosis patient undergoing treatment at the jail hospital and was moved to CMCH after his condition deteriorated. His body was handed over to his family after post mortem, Tariqul added.

However, Chattogram Metropolitan Jubo Dal General Secretary Mohammed Shahed said Shahjahan was imprisoned for political reasons, being very active in street agitation movements.

