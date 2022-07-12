Juba Dal leader hacked to death in broad daylight in Jashore 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A leader of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, BNP's youth wing, was hacked to death in Jashore in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The deceased, Badiuzzaman Dhwani, 52, of Chopdarpara under Sadar upazila in Jashore district, was the senior vice-president of Jashore district unit of Juba Dal, Confirmed Jashore Kotwali police station OC Tajul Islam to The Business Standard. 

He said that a group of four or five miscreants suddenly attacked Badiuzzaman at around 11:45am while the Juba Dal leader had been gossiping with some other people at a tea stall at Chopdarpara under Sadar upazila.

He said that the assailants hacked him discriminately and left the spot leaving him critically injured.

The locals rushed him to Jashore General Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead at 12:15pm on Tuesday.

He said that police are yet to ascertain reason behind the murder.

"Efforts are underway to arrest those responsible for the murder. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the OC added.
 

