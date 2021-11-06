JU A unit admission test postponed due to transport strike

The admission test of 'A' unit of Jahangirnagar University (JU) under the academic year 2020-21, has been postponed due to the ongoing transport strike across the country in protest against the rising fuel prices.

The decision has been taken at an emergency meeting of the Central Admission Test Management Committee chaired by JU VC Professor Dr Farzana Islam this evening.

A press release signed by the acting director of JU Public Relations Office Dr Md Mohiuddin Ahmed Sumon confirmed the news this night.

Due to the transport strike, the admission test of 'A' unit of 7 and 8 November now will be held on 20 and 21 November. The rest of the schedule will remain unchanged, said the press release.