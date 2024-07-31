JU teachers, students hold protest march, public signature gathering campaign

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 03:42 pm

Related News

JU teachers, students hold protest march, public signature gathering campaign

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 03:42 pm
Students bring out protests in Jahangirnagar University on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Students bring out protests in Jahangirnagar University on 31 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The students of Jahangirnagar University held a protest march and signature gathering campaign as part of the central programme to demand the release of two students of Jahangirnagar University.

They also protested the mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, cases, disappearances and murders of students across the country, trial by the United Nations and 9-point demands of the students.

On Sunday (31 July), the protest march and signature gathering programme was held on the university campus under the banner of anti-discrimination student movement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Expressing solidarity with this programme of the students, the teachers of different departments of the university also participated in the protest march and public signature programme of the students.

Top News

Jahangirnagar University / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

6h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

7h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

18h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

12m | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

1h | Videos
"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos