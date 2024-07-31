JU teachers, students hold protest march, public signature gathering campaign

The students of Jahangirnagar University held a protest march and signature gathering campaign as part of the central programme to demand the release of two students of Jahangirnagar University.

They also protested the mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, cases, disappearances and murders of students across the country, trial by the United Nations and 9-point demands of the students.

On Sunday (31 July), the protest march and signature gathering programme was held on the university campus under the banner of anti-discrimination student movement.

Expressing solidarity with this programme of the students, the teachers of different departments of the university also participated in the protest march and public signature programme of the students.