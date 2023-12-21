JS Polls: PM to speak virtually at rallies in 5 districts today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana wave the national flag of Bangladesh at a rally in Sylhet on 20 December 2023. Photo: UNB

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to participate virtually in campaign rallies for the upcoming 12th national parliament election across five districts.

She will address the election public gatherings of Panchagarh and Lalmonirhat districts of Rangpur division, Natore and Pabna districts of Rajshahi division and Khagrachari district of Chattogram division at 3pm.

The virtual election meeting will take place in the Dhaka district Awami League building in Tejgaon, disclosed a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Wednesday (20 December).

The programme will be attended by Awami League's central and district, upazila, thana, municipal and union or ward level leaders and party-nominated candidates of the respective districts' constituencies.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader in a statement urged all concerned to successfully complete the virtual public meeting.

