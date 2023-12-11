JS polls: Mahiya Mahi gets back candidacy

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 04:08 pm

JS polls: Mahiya Mahi gets back candidacy

Election in Rajshahi-1 seat will be held in a festive atmosphere, Mahi said expressing her confidence in securing victory by a huge margin

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 04:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Mahiya Mahi has got back her candidature to contest in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls as an independent candidate from the Rajshahi-1 (Tanore-Godagari) constituency.

The Election Commission delivered the verdict after reviewing her appeal on Monday (11 December) afternoon.

"I upheld honesty from my side, and today's recognition is the evidence to that. I hold complete confidence that the Election Commission will ensure a fair election," Mahi said in her reaction after regaining her candidacy.

She added, "A tough battle is going to be held for my constituency. The overwhelming support and high regard from the people in this area are driving this. They have emphatically voiced their insistence for me to contest in the election."

Election in Rajshahi-1 seat will be held in a festive atmosphere, she said expressing her confidence in securing victory by a huge margin.

Earlier on 3 December, Returning Officer Shamim Ahmed rejected Mahiya Mahi's nomination paper for information mismatch.

She had collected the Awami League nomination forms for the Rajshahi-1 and Chapainawabganj-2 constituencies.

However, she was not named in the party's final nomination list.

Later she decided to run as an independent candidate from Rajshahi-1. She collected her form in her real name, Sharmin Akhter Nipa.

Omar Farooq Chowdhury, the current Member of Parliament and former president of the district Awami League, has been nominated for the Rajshahi-1 constituency. He has held this seat as a member of parliament since 2008.
 

