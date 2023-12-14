JS Polls: EC rejects 52 appeals on fifth day of hearing

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected 52 out of 100 appeals on the fifth day of hearing today.

Besides, 44 appeals were accepted while the commission kept its decision pending on four appeals.

With this, a total 257 appeals were accepted and 212 appeals rejected in the last five days.

According to the Election Commission, there were 561 appeals filed against the decisions made by the returning officers.

The commission is currently reviewing these appeals through hearings that commenced on 10 December and will continue until Friday (15 December).

Aspirants who regained candidacy

Expelled BNP leader Major (Retd) Akhtaruzzaman, independent candidate for Kishoreganj-2 constituency, got back his candidacy on appeal during today's hearing.

The returning officer had cancelled Akhtaruzzaman's nomination citing allegations of concealing case details and bank loan information in the affidavit.

Besides, Awami League nominated candidate for Sylhet-3 seat Habibur Rahman and Jatiya Party's former secretary general Ruhul Amin Hawlader regained their candidature.

Habibur Rahman's candidacy was cancelled by the returning officer over dual citizenship while Hawlader's nomination was cancelled on charge of not paying income tax within the deadline.

AL nominated candidate for Mymensingh-9 loses candidacy

Abdus Salam, the Awami League nominated candidate for Mymensingh-9 constituency, has been disqualified from participating in the upcoming national elections.

The EC accepted an independent candidate's petition challenging the validity of Salam's nomination papers.

Incumbent MP of the seat Anowarul Abedin Khan Tuhin filed the petition against Salam, bringing allegation of defaulting loans.