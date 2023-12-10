Doly Shaontoni gets back candidacy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 04:37 pm

The Election Commission delivered the verdict on Sunday (10 December) afternoon.

File photo of Doly Shaontoni. Photo: Collected
File photo of Doly Shaontoni. Photo: Collected

Singer Doly Shaontoni, a nominated candidate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) for the Pabna-2 constituency, got back her candidature for the 12th national polls after a hearing on her appeal filed before the Election Commission (EC). 

The Election Commission delivered the verdict on Sunday (10 December) afternoon.

The hearing took place at the EC office in the capital's Agargaon.

Doly Shaontoni's nomination was previously cancelled by the returning officer due to allegations of defaulting on credit card debt.

Dolly Sayantani said, "Everyone, including the people in my constituency, was eagerly waiting to hear the verdict. My nomination paper has been declared valid. I am grateful to all the countrymen and residents of my constituency."

Asked about contesting against the Awami League candidate, she said, "Inshallah, I am getting a lot of good responses. I am keeping in touch with the people of my constituency. I am hopeful about my victory."

