JS Polls: Ballot paper distribution kicks off Monday

The authorities concerned will start sending ballot papers for the 12th national election to returning officers on Monday. 

Thirteen districts will get ballot papers, postal ballot papers and necessary forms, and stamp pads on the first day. 

The districts are Panchagarh, Gaibandha, Meherpur, Kushtia, Magura, Rangamati, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali and Netrokona.

The Election Commission has instructed authorities to ensure the secure transportation of the ballot papers from the Government Printing Press, BG Press, and Security Printing Press in the capital.

EC officials stated that the returning officers have been instructed to store the ballot papers under double lock in the treasury branch of the district commissioner's office. 

The commission has decided to dispatch the ballot papers in the morning of polling day to most polling stations. For polling stations in remote and hilly areas, the ballot papers will be sent the day before.

According to EC directives, the authorised representative, appointed by the returning officer - either the district election officer or the assistant commissioner - will collect the ballot papers from the respective printing presses. They are required to use covered vans for the transportation of ballot papers.

