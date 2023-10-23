JS to hold general discussion on Palestine issue

A general discussion will be held on the ongoing session of the Parliament regarding the brutality of Israeli forces on Palestinians.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury disclosed the matter after Tarikat Federation MP Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary from Chattogram-2 sought floor on a point in order to speak on the Palestine issue.

The Speaker, then, informed him that she would fix a date in the current session of parliament to discuss this issue and he along with other MPs will be able participate in the discussion.

The Parliament on Sunday adopted a condolence motion at the massacre and death of Palestinians due to Israel's invasion.