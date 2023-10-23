JS to hold general discussion on Palestine issue

Bangladesh

UNB
23 October, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 07:10 pm

Related News

JS to hold general discussion on Palestine issue

UNB
23 October, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 07:10 pm
JS to hold general discussion on Palestine issue

A general discussion will be held on the ongoing session of the Parliament regarding the brutality of Israeli forces on Palestinians.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury disclosed the matter after Tarikat Federation MP Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary from Chattogram-2 sought floor on a point in order to speak on the Palestine issue.

The Speaker, then, informed him that she would fix a date in the current session of parliament to discuss this issue and he along with other MPs will be able participate in the discussion.

The Parliament on Sunday adopted a condolence motion at the massacre and death of Palestinians due to Israel's invasion.

Top News

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / Israel-Palestine conflict / Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

8h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

10h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

2h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

56m | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

7h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

1d | TBS SPORTS