File Photo of the Jatiya Sangsad/Collected

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) budget session for 2022-23 fiscal year will begin on 5 June.

President Abdul Hamid summoned the 18th JS session exercising power bestowed upon him by Article 72(1) of the constitution.

The JS session will begin at 5pm, said a press release signed by Md Tariq Mahmud, director (public relations) of the parliament secretariat on Wednesday (18 May).

The 17th session of the 11th parliament was prorogued on 6 April after eight sittings.