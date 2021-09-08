JS body suggests smart ID cards for FFs

JS body suggests smart ID cards for FFs

The recommendation came from the 21st meeting of the parliamentary body

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Liberation War Affairs Ministry on Wednesday recommended the government to provide every valiant freedom fighter with a digital certificate, smart identity card and a medal so that they do not face any hassle in availing of the facilities announced by the government for them.

The recommendation came from the 21st meeting of the parliamentary body, held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its chairman Shajahan Khan in the chair.

At the meeting, the committee discussed the Freedom Fighter Medal Guidelines, 2021 (Muktijoddha Padak Nitimala, 2021), the development activities of Rajdhani Supermarket, and the progress in implementation of the decisions taken in the Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust Board over the sale of fallow lands.

The parliamentary watchdog suggested enhancement of the number of medals to distribute among qualified individuals, agencies or organisations as per the Freedom Fighter Medal Guidelines, 2021, said a handout.

It also asked for installation of lifts or capsule lifts (elevators) in all the Muktijoddha Complexes so that the freedom fighters can easily move inside the complexes.   

Committee members Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque (Gazipur-1), Rajiuddin Ahmed (Narsingdi-5), Major (Retd.) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam (Chandpur-5), A.B Tajul Islam (Brahmanbaria-6), Kazi Firoz Rashid (Dhaka-6) and Waresat Hussain Belal (Netrakona-5) attended the meeting.

