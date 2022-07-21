JS body for steps to remove waste from Buriganga river bed 

The parliamentary watchdog on water resources recommended taking necessary measures to remove waste from Buriganga river bed.

In a meeting at the parliament building on Thursday, the committee also suggested the authorities concerned to ensure that no more waste is dumped in the river.

The committee discussed the overall activities of the National River Protection Commission and its current problems and solutions.

The JS body also recommended providing a list of the rivers that existed in the region during the British period and the rivers that exist now.

The committee suggested including public awareness articles in educational activities to prevent pollution of rivers, canals and water bodies.

The recommendations came at the 46th meeting of the committee presided over by its chairman Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam.

The secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, chairman of the National River Protection Commission, relevant senior officials of the ministry and National Parliament Secretariat were present at the meeting.