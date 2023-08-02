JS body for recruiting necessary manpower in CMHs

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Defence recommended recruiting necessary manpower in the Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs).

The parliamentary watchdog in its 24th meeting asked the government to take steps in this regard. Chairman of the parliamentary body Mohammad Shubid Ali Bhuiyan chaired the meeting held in Parliament Bhaban.

In the meeting, the committee discussed the overall activities of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department and the steps taken to modernise the Bangladesh Survey Department.

The parliamentary committee suggested the government for recruiting necessary manpower for the Bangladesh Survey Department by quickly implementing the organogram and the recruitment rules.

Committee members Muhammad Faruk Khan, Elias Uddin Mollah, Nazmul Hassan, Nasir Uddin, Mohibur Rahman and Naheed Ezaher Khan attended the meeting.

High officials from three armed forces and the defence secretary were present, said a press release.