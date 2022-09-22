JS body recommends steps to reduce commodity prices

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Planning has recommended lowering the prices of daily essentials including rice, pulses, edible-oil, and flour for low-income people as much as possible.

The recommendation was made at the 18th meeting of the committee held at the Parliament on Thursday (22 September) under the chairmanship of the committee's President Abul Kalam Azad.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam was also present in the meeting.

The committee discussed the implementation-progress of the measures taken according to the evaluation report given by Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) on the projects completed by the Ministry of Commerce under the 7th Five Year Plan from July 2016 to June 2020.

They also discussed the physical and financial progress of the projects undertaken by the commerce ministry from 2016 to June 2021.

In the next meeting, the committee recommended to present updated information on how many garment factories across the country have fire extinguishers and how many do not and whether there are any modern fire extinguishers to be carried on narrow roads.

Committee members Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam, Biren Shikder and Adiba Anjum Mita participated in the meeting.

Senior Secretary of Ministry of Commerce, Secretary of Planning Department, Additional Secretary of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED), Head of Department, Ministry and concerned officials of Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat were present in the meeting.