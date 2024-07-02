JS body for quick action based on probe report on failure to send workers to Malaysia

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair on 2 July. Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment has recommended taking prompt action based on the report of the committee investigating the failure to send workers to Malaysia despite having permission.

The recommendation comes from the second meeting of the committee held today (2 July) at Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad.

During the meeting, reports were presented on the recent issues and current state of the labour market in Malaysia, the overall safety and working conditions of Bangladeshi workers in Middle Eastern countries, and the progress of constructing 50 technical training centres in 50 upazilas under the ministry.

The meeting emphasised diplomatic efforts and inter-ministerial cooperation to enhance the security and working conditions for Bangladeshi workers in Middle Eastern countries.

Additionally, the ministry was advised to prioritise land acquisition and accelerate the construction of the training centres so that training can begin as soon as possible.

Although Malaysia allocated a quota of over 5 lakh Bangladeshi workers since reopening the labour market in August 2022, 494,000 have been able to reach the destination.

Malaysia will not hire any more workers from Bangladesh until a new quota is declared.

Around 17,000 workers could not fly as recruiting agencies failed to provide tickets before the 31 May deadline set by the destination country.

The ministry of expatriate welfare and overseas employment had formed a probe committee that submitted its report last week.