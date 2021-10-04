JS body for casinos dedicated for tourists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:27 pm

A parliamentary committee has recommended the establishment of tourist centres with dedicated casinos for the entertainment of foreign tourists

Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings has recommended the establishment of tourist centres with dedicated casinos for foreign tourists' entertainment.

The recommendation was made during the committee's 12th meeting on Monday.

The committee's chair ASM Feroz MP presided over the meeting which was attended by Md Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Mirza Azam, Mohibur Rahman Manik and Naheed Ezaher Khan.

The meeting discussed the tourism sector's incurred losses during the Covid pandemic and steps taken by the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation to overcome the setbacks. Other issues including the current state of hotels and motels run by the tourism corporation, private investment scenario in the sector and its potentials, and plans for further developing country's tourism in future were discussed in the meeting.

The committee recommended that spaces of Hotel Shaibal and Motels Prabal and Upal be unified for the establishment of a state-of-the-art tourism centre with modern facilities.

For Kuakata, it was recommended that the tourism area should be precisely identified, and the random construction of tourism centres be stopped for building modernised facilities.

The committee further recommended that foreign Bangladesh missions should be utilised to attract foreign investments in this sector.  To attract foreign tourists, simplification of visa and immigration processes and ensuring security for tourists were also recommended.

Officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Parliament Secretariat, and the Bangladesh Tourism Corporation chief also attended the meeting.

