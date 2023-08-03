JS body asks to submit report on BJMC tower construction in next meeting

Bangladesh

BSS
03 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

JS body asks to submit report on BJMC tower construction in next meeting

BSS
03 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 02:23 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC). Photo: Wikipedia
Logo of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC). Photo: Wikipedia

The parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Textiles and Jute today asked the ministry to submit a report relating to irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) tower at the next meeting.

"The JS committee have asked the concerned textiles and jute ministry to submit all the information regarding the irregularities and corruption in construction of BJMC tower at city's Dilkusha area", said a parliament secretariat release here.

The recommendation came at the 15th meeting of the committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Mirza Azam MP in the chair.

The meeting also discussed the latest report on the financial progress and projects undertaken in the last four and half years by the textiles and jute ministry.

Committee members Moazzem Hossain Ratan MP, M Nazrul Islam Chowdhury MP, Shahin Akhter MP and Tamanna Nusrat Bublee MP, among others, attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting,  the committee members prayed for the eternal peace of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of 15 August, 1975.

The meeting was also attended by Textiles and Jute Ministry's secretary and concerned parliament secretariat officials and different section and agency chiefs under the ministry.

Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) / Ministry of Textiles and Jute / Corruption / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low