JS body asks to submit report on BJMC tower construction in next meeting

The parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Textiles and Jute today asked the ministry to submit a report relating to irregularities and corruption in the construction of the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) tower at the next meeting.

"The JS committee have asked the concerned textiles and jute ministry to submit all the information regarding the irregularities and corruption in construction of BJMC tower at city's Dilkusha area", said a parliament secretariat release here.

The recommendation came at the 15th meeting of the committee held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Mirza Azam MP in the chair.

The meeting also discussed the latest report on the financial progress and projects undertaken in the last four and half years by the textiles and jute ministry.

Committee members Moazzem Hossain Ratan MP, M Nazrul Islam Chowdhury MP, Shahin Akhter MP and Tamanna Nusrat Bublee MP, among others, attended the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the committee members prayed for the eternal peace of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of 15 August, 1975.

The meeting was also attended by Textiles and Jute Ministry's secretary and concerned parliament secretariat officials and different section and agency chiefs under the ministry.