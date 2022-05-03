Joy wishes nation on Eid

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has greeted Bangladeshis on Eid-Ul-Fitr.

"May the essence of peace and love preached by Islam be conveyed to every citizen of the country. May peace and equality be at the core of the festival of harmony following thirty days of fasting during the Ramadan," he said in a facebook post.

He also requested fellow ccountrymen to be peaceful, prudent and rational while being vigilant against the conspiracies by the extremists and peddlers of religion geared towards destroying cultural ethos of the country.

"Be enlightened in the ideals of sacrifice to build together safe and prosperous Bangladesh for the future generations. Only then the joy of Eid will fill the heart of every Bengali,"he added.