Journalists prevent misinformation by reporting accurate news: Nasrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

Journalists prevent misinformation by reporting accurate news: Nasrul

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:36 pm
The newly elected committee of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FREB) called on State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Thursday (22 February). Photo: TBS
The newly elected committee of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FREB) called on State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Thursday (22 February). Photo: TBS

Journalists play a pivotal role to prevent misinformation by reporting accurate news, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said today (22 February).

"Objective journalism plays a crucial role in the development of a nation. Recognising that no one is above mistakes, it is imperative to acknowledge that the reports generated by journalists significantly contribute to decision making," he said while talking to the newly elected committee of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FREB) at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, they discussed different aspects of energy sector in the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The state minister emphasised that people will reap the benefits only when accurate information is effectively communicated. 

He underscored the importance of enhancing the proficiency of journalists, especially in technical sectors such as power and energy.

Nasrul Hamid also said his ministry will take appropriate measures for the training of journalists.

FERB chairman Shamim Jahangir, Executive Director Serajul Islam Siraj, Vice Chairman Lutfar Rahman Kakon, Director (Development and Finance) Hasnain Imtiaz, Director (Research and Training) Nazmul Haque Likhan, Director (Data Bank) Md Eyamin and members Hasan Azad, Shahed Siddiqui and Faiz Ahmed Khan Tushar were present at the meeting.
 

Energy

Nasrul Hamid / Bangladesh / Journalists

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

10h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

14h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

12h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

3h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

13m | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

5h | Videos