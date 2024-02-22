Journalists prevent misinformation by reporting accurate news: Nasrul

The newly elected committee of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FREB) called on State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Thursday (22 February). Photo: TBS

Journalists play a pivotal role to prevent misinformation by reporting accurate news, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said today (22 February).

"Objective journalism plays a crucial role in the development of a nation. Recognising that no one is above mistakes, it is imperative to acknowledge that the reports generated by journalists significantly contribute to decision making," he said while talking to the newly elected committee of Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FREB) at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, they discussed different aspects of energy sector in the country.

The state minister emphasised that people will reap the benefits only when accurate information is effectively communicated.

He underscored the importance of enhancing the proficiency of journalists, especially in technical sectors such as power and energy.

Nasrul Hamid also said his ministry will take appropriate measures for the training of journalists.

FERB chairman Shamim Jahangir, Executive Director Serajul Islam Siraj, Vice Chairman Lutfar Rahman Kakon, Director (Development and Finance) Hasnain Imtiaz, Director (Research and Training) Nazmul Haque Likhan, Director (Data Bank) Md Eyamin and members Hasan Azad, Shahed Siddiqui and Faiz Ahmed Khan Tushar were present at the meeting.

