Journalists cannot be forced to reveal news sources: HC

No pressure can be created on journalists to reveal the source of the information they used in their writings, the High Court has said in a judgment.

The court also said that if anyone has any complaint about any news, the relevant party should go to the Press Council first before filing it to the High Court.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Mohammad Izarul Haque Akand made the observation during the hearing of a rule on Sunday (23 October).

"Article 39 of the constitution ensures freedom of expression. Media is the fourth pillar of the state and an integral part of democracy. Everyone has the right to know in the modern world," the HC observed.

It also said that the role of journalists in protecting democracy and the rule of law is undeniable.

"The job of the media is to make people aware. The media can play an important role against the widespread corruption in the country," the observation added.

However, the court said further, "Yellow journalism is not acceptable and supportable.

"The media should focus on portraying the true image of the society."

The court also referred to the Indian Supreme Court and said, "We have no hesitation in saying that journalists are not bound to disclose the sources of their news. The constitution and the law have ensured them protection."

The court disposed of an ACC petition seeking action against a journalist who made a news story in a national daily with the headline - "Engineer Ashraful acquitted for Tk20 crore! An ACC style to curb corruption".

The court on Sunday published the 51-page full text of the judgement announced in June.

Confirming the matter, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said, "The court, in its judgement, said that journalists can gather information from anywhere. They can go to government, semi-government offices for information. But they cannot be forced to disclose the sources of their news."