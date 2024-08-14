Journalist Rozina Islam relieved of charges

A Dhaka court has exempted journalist Rozina Islam from the case filed against her under "The Official Secrets Act".

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Sohag Uddin's court passed the order after accepting the final report in the case on Wednesday (14 August), Rozina Islam's lawyer Prashanta Karmakar told The Business Standard.

Earlier, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted the final report in the court, mentioning that they did not find any truth in the case filed against Rozina Islam, special correspondent of daily Prothom Alo.

On 17 May, 2021, journalist Rozina Islam went to the Ministry of Health to do her job. She was detained and harassed there for more than five hours.

At one point she fell ill. She was brought from the secretariat to Shahbagh police station around 9 pm and a case was filed against her under the Official Secrets Act that night.

The next day she was sent to jail in the case. Journalists protested nationwide, demanding her release.

Rozina got bail and walked out of jail six days after her arrest.

