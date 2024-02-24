Job vacancy at TIB with Tk1,77,000 per month salary

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) is inviting applications from Bangladeshi nationals for the position of Coordinator (Energy Governance), to be recruited for a project titled 'Promoting Good Governance and Integrity in the Energy Sector in Bangladesh'.

According to the TIB website, the Coordinator (EG) is expected to join in March 2024 and serve until September 2025, renewable subject to mutual agreement. The incumbent will be based in Dhaka, reportable to the Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh.

The project objective is to increase demand for Renewable Energy (RE) generation through promoting good governance and integrity in the energy sector in Bangladesh. To this end, project activities will include conducting evidence-based research, policy advocacy, campaigns, and awareness-raising.

Position: Coordinator (energy governance)

Number of Vacancies: 1

Location: Dhaka, Bangladesh

Job Type: Contractual

Responsibilities:

• Overall planning, designing, coordinating and implementing the project, more specifically developing operational plans, coordination and implementation of project-related tasks including meetings, workshops, dialogues, campaign activities engaging relevant actors and decision-makers in coordination with TIB stakeholders.

• Lead the design, planning and management of research, programme and advocacy activities of the project.

• Develop research concept notes on contemporary renewable energy governance issues and conduct/outsource/support the research considering global and national climate pledges and progress in collaboration with the Research and Policy division of TIB.

• Represent TIB at relevant high-level forums and engage in advocacy and communication with key stakeholders.

• Explore avenues to foster strategic partnerships with government authorities/ other entities/ organisations/ stakeholders.

• Establish linkages, network and maintain liaison with stakeholders and actors in the renewable energy sector in Bangladesh and utilise communication, outreach and civic engagement opportunities to promote integrity in the energy sector in Bangladesh.

• Lead the implementation of campaigns and awareness-raising activities to enhance demand for good governance and integrity in the energy sector.

• Plan, design and implement capacity and knowledge development activities of relevant stakeholders in coordination with concerned divisions of TIB.

• Lead the preparation of periodic work plans, preparation and monitoring of implementation of the project budget and expenses of the programme events/activities consistent with the expected results.

• Take the responsibility for periodic reporting on project implementation to development partners, NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) etc. in coordination with donor and other stakeholders.

• Manage budget and resource allocation for smooth implementation of the project.

• Undertake project –related field visits out of Dhaka as where and when necessary.

• Manage and oversee the day-to-day operations of the project.

• Supervise and manage project staff, including performance evaluation, development of operational work plans and troubleshooting as appropriate.

• Perform any other tasks assigned by the authority.

Academic Qualification:

• Applicants must have a Master's degree with Honours in a relevant field (Energy, Economics, Development Studies, Geography and Environment, Climate Change, Governance and Public Policy, Sociology, Public Administration, Law, and Statistics or any other related subject)

• Candidates with a third division or a GPA below 2 in SSC/HSC or a CGPA below 2.5 as applicable, need not apply.

Other Qualification:

• Must have experience in budgeting, donor reporting and resource mobilisation in close coordination with donor and relevant stakeholders.

• Expertise and experience in social mobilisation, participatory campaigns and anti-corruption for social change will be an added advantage.

• Integrity, team building and attaching high value to professionalism are some core attributes which the candidate needs to possess.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, in both Bangla and English and teamwork & leadership qualities.

• Sound computer skills for quantitative data processing and analysis as well as good word processing skills in both Bangla and English, good command of the use of MS Word, PowerPoint, etc.

• Skills and capacity in terms of leadership, supervision, multi-tasking, communication, staff management and problem-solving.

Additional Requirement:

• Candidate must have a minimum of 8 (eight) years of relevant experience in project implementation in any development organisation/NGO/ not-for-profit sector, of which at least 5 (five) years in a managerial position.

• Must be comfortable working with people of diverse age groups having different social, gender, ethnic, religious, economic and professional identities.

• Strong organisational and time management skills and ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

• Self-motivation and orientation towards set goals, demonstrating accountability, initiative, creativity and focus in a rapidly changing and intellectually stimulating environment.

Gross Salary: Tk1,77,104

Application Deadline: 2 March 2024

Interested candidates can apply through the TIB website https://career.ti-bangladesh.org/.