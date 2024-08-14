JnU student shot during quota protest dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:24 pm

Related News

JnU student shot during quota protest dies

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 04:24 pm
Ikramul Haque Sajid. Photo: Collected
Ikramul Haque Sajid. Photo: Collected

A student of Jagannath University who was shot on 4 August in the capital's Mirpur during the quota reform movement, died today (14 August).

Ikramul Haque Sajid, student of Accounting and Information System Department, died while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 2:15pm, the university's Treasurer Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, after getting the news of Sajid's death, the students of the university held a protest march demanding justice for all those responsible for the killing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Shaheen Alam San, a student of the university said, "We cannot let our brother's blood go in vain. We will continue movement until Sajid's murder is brought to justice."

Top News

Jagannath University / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

6h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

Who will be the new prime minister of Japan?

1h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

Sheikh Hasina's resignation: US denies involvement

1h | Videos
"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

"In the glass of liquor, the ice dances with a warm shimmer."

2h | Videos
How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

How relatives went missing, family members said; Demand for release

2h | Videos