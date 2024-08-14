JnU student shot during quota protest dies

A student of Jagannath University who was shot on 4 August in the capital's Mirpur during the quota reform movement, died today (14 August).

Ikramul Haque Sajid, student of Accounting and Information System Department, died while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 2:15pm, the university's Treasurer Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, after getting the news of Sajid's death, the students of the university held a protest march demanding justice for all those responsible for the killing.

Shaheen Alam San, a student of the university said, "We cannot let our brother's blood go in vain. We will continue movement until Sajid's murder is brought to justice."