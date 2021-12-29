Jhalakathi launch fire: 2 more floating bodies recovered

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
29 December, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 11:53 am

Two more bodies have been recovered from River Sugandha and River Bishkhali on Wednesday, five days after MV Abhijan-10 caught fire and killed at least 44 people.

The body of a woman, aged 30-35 years old was found floating in Sugandha River this morning, said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Jhalakati Fire Service and Civil Defence, to The Business Standard.

However, identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.

Shafiqul Islam also confirmed that the body of a 35-40 years old man was also recovered from Bishkali River in Baraiya union in Rajapur upazila in Jhalakathi, which is 6-7km away from the location of the launch accident. His identity could not be known immediately.

At around 3am on 24 December, a massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan-10 in the middle of River Sugandha off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila.

The incident left at least 46 people dead and scores injured.

The number of missing is at least 58 as per the data from Red Crescent Bangladesh's Jhalakathi district office.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

