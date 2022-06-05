Jatiya Sangsad Speaker launches ‘Budget Help Desk 2022’

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has announced the launch of 'Budget Help Desk 2022' to facilitate access of information about the upcoming budget.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the help desk would play a leading role in informative, constructive and lively discussions on the budget.

She was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The event was organised by the European Union, DT Global and Centre for Policy Dialogue with the cooperation of Budget Analysis and Monitoring Unit (BAMU), Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

Dr Shirin hoped the initiative would allow the members of parliament to provide informative speeches on various aspects of development.

Under this program, parliamentarians, media professionals, researchers and other stakeholders will be able to get budget-related research and information from the help desk.

The budget of the upcoming fiscal year (FY23) would be placed in parliament on 9 June.