Japan Visa Application Centre opens in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
03 November, 2024, 01:55 pm
03 November, 2024

Japan Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Dhaka started its operations on Sunday, according to VFS Global.

It is offering applicants an "efficient and streamlined" application submission service.

Appointments booked through the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka will be honoured for those already scheduled until December 26, said the VFS Global.

"We're excited to announce that our Japan visa service is now available in Bangladesh! Applicants can visit our state-of-the-art Visa Application Centre in Dhaka for a seamless start to their journey," VFS Global said in a statement.

 

