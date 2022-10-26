Japan to provide $3.41m to Bangladesh for human resource development

The Government of Japan will provide $3.41 million for the project titled "The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)."

The exchange of notes and grant agreements in this regard were signed between the two nations on Wednesday (26 October), reads a press release issued in this regard.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance signed the exchange of notes and the grant agreements on behalf of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, signed the exchange of notes and ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, chief representative, Jica Bangladesh Office, Dhaka, signed the grant agreements on behalf of Japan.

"The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)" is being implemented during the period 2001-2025 by ERD.

Under the project, the grant provided by Japan is being utilised for scholarships for BCS officers, judicial service officers and first class officers of Bangladesh Bank (BB) to study masters and PhD courses at various universities in Japan.

This scholarship is contributing to developing knowledge and skills acquired through higher education from Japanese universities; moreover, it is helping to develop relations between the two countries.

Total 383 Bangladeshi officials have achieved a master's degree and two have achieved PhD degrees from different Japanese universities.

At present 89 officials are pursuing master's degree and 12 Officials are pursuing PhD degree in Japan.

Japan so far spent approximately $40.45 million as grants for implementing this project for the period 2001-2022.

Japan is the single largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh.

Japan has contributed significantly to the overall development of the country.

In addition to soft loans, Japan is also providing significant amounts of grant aid and technical assistance for different projects, including support for human resource development, socio-economic development and environment protection.

Japan has also been supporting different important projects in Bangladesh under Debt Cancellation Fund.

