Japan gives $2,24,891 to support 3 grassroots human security projects

Japan has extended a grant of $2,24,891 (approximately Tk179.9 lakh) to three Bangladeshi NGOs – Friendship, Bangla-German Sampreeti (BGS) and High Light Eye Hospital.

Ambassador Ito Naoki signed the contracts for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) at the Embassy of Japan with the respective organisations on Monday, read a press release.

Friendship has been provided $73,437 as a grant for the Project for Provision of Emergency Ambulance Services in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya. Through various humanitarian programmes in the refugee camp and its surrounding areas, the NGO supports approximately 1,80,000 displaced people with health, gender-based violence, health, mental health and education facilities. With the assistance of the GGHSP funding, Friendship will procure and install three ambulances in Ukhiya to improve the medical infrastructure and environment of the Rohingya camps.

BGS has been awarded $75,211 for the Project for Construction of Health and Pathology Centre in Cox's Bazar. The organisation has been working to raise awareness of individual health and sanitation problems in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar. BGS will use the fund to construct the Health and Pathology Centre in Matarbari village in the upazila to improve health care and medical access.

High Light Eye Hospital has received $76,243 for the Project for Installation of Eye Disease Medical Equipment in Faridpur. The hospital provides treatment for eye disease patients and initial medical care (primary health care) for low-income groups. The grant amount will be used to install medical equipment to strengthen its health care services.

Japan has supported 204 NGO projects through its Grant Assistance for GGHSP since 1989 to enhance economic and social human security at grassroots levels. The total sum of these GGHSP grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts approximately to $15.8 million.