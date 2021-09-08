Jaishankar, Shringla hold separate meetings with Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

UNB
08 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 09:29 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

They noted the steady progress in bilateral relations across all domains, and also discussed the media and public perceptions in that regard.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also met the Bangladesh information minister separately.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

He conveyed India's commitment to further strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in Covid management, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties.

Hasan Mahmud is currently in New Delhi on a four-day visit and is scheduled to return home on 9 September.

