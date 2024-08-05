Jaishankar meets Modi as Hasina lands in India

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra after the former prime minister of Bangladesh landed in India today (5 August).

In a post on X, Indian media The Hindu wrote, "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met #PMModi as Bangladesh leader #SheikhHasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on her way to London amid turmoil in her country.

August 5, 2024

"Mr. Jaishankar is believed to have briefed Mr. Modi about the evolving situation in the neighbouring country but there was no official word on the meeting."

