Jail Killing Day tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS 
02 November, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 10:18 am

Jail Killing Day tomorrow

BSS 
02 November, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 10:18 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Jail Killing Day will be observed Wednesday (2 November) as it is the second disgraceful incident in the country after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on 15 August 1975.

On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile, that led the Liberation War in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.

The nation will remember the four national leaders, who were also the great heroes of the Liberation War in 1971, tomorrow with due respect.

Different political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL) will observe the mournful day across the country with maintaining health guidelines.

Awami League has chalked out elaborate programmes including keeping the national and party flags at half-mast at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office and Bangabandhu Bhaban as well as unit offices across the country.

Wearing of black badges and hoisting of black flags are also included in the programme.

Ruling party leaders will place wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi at 7am.

Wreaths will be placed at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Mansur Ali at Banani graveyard around 7:30am while special prayers will also be offered there.

The same will be arranged at the grave of national leader Shaheed AHM Qamruzzaman in Rajshahi.

Awami League will arrange a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3pm.

Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad and the other two killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – Colonel (retd) Syed Faruque Rahman and Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Khondoker Abdur Rashid – had designed the heinous killing spree of the four national leaders inside the jail.

A five-member killing squad was also formed led by Resalder Musleh Uddin who was very much close to Colonel (retd) Faruque Rahman.

"Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad had designed the heinous killing plot exclusively with Farque Rahman and Abdur Rashid," said Golam Murshid in his book "Muktijuddo o Tarpar."

A probe commission was formed on 18 September 1980 in London over the killings of 15 August 1975 and subsequently the jail killing on 3 November in the same year.

The probe commission was formed following an appeal lodged by Bangabandhu's two daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, Mohammad Selim, son of slain leader Monsur Ali and Syed Ashraful Islam, son of slain leader Syed Nazrul Islam.

At that time, the probe commission became ineffective due to non-cooperation by the then Bangladesh government led by Ziaur Rahman who refused to provide a visa to the government to a probe commission member.

