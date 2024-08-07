Jahangirnagar University reopens halls, classes to resume Sunday

Jahangirnagar University reopens halls, classes to resume Sunday

Academic activities are set to resume from Sunday (11 August), as per the decision of university authorities after an emergency syndicate meeting this morning. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jahangirnagar University authorities have reopened their halls today (7 August), after a 20-day closure. 

Academic activities are set to resume from Sunday (11 August), as per the decision of university authorities after an emergency syndicate meeting this morning. 

Former students and outsiders are strictly prohibited from staying in the dormitories, as per the university authorities.

Additionally, the university has requested teachers, students, officials, and staff to help maintain peace and discipline on campus.

The university administration had closed all residential halls and academic activities on 17 July in response to the quota reform movement.

 

