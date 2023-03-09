IU VC's audio conversation goes viral again

An audio conversation between Islamic University vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam and a person again went viral on Facebook early Tuesday.

The audio conversation between the vice-chancellor and a person was shared from a Facebook account named Farah Jebin where the VC was heard saying to the person over the phone that he would make the relative of the person first or second in the university's economics department recruitment board.

But the candidate will have to meet the recruitment requirements, the VC said.

He told the person to ask his relative to meet with him after applying for the post by giving his (the person) reference.

Campus sources said that a total of ten audio clips containing conversations between the vice-chancellor and different persons including a job seeker of the Mass Communication and Journalism Department went viral on social media from 16 February to 7 March.

The university administration postponed the recruitment process of its three departments on 19 February following the audio leak.

The recruitment test for the IU transport office and engineering office was also postponed due to the leaked audio conversations on 22 February.

The Islamic University Teachers' Association and Shapla Forum, a progressive teachers' alliance, have submitted written statements to the vice-chancellor to know about his leaked audio conversation on 18 February.

Shahbub Alam, a job seeker of the IU finance and banking department, on February 27 lodged a written complaint to the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission against the university vice-chancellor over irregularities in recruiting teachers at the finance and banking department.

IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam told UNB that he did not hear the audio conversations going viral on social media. 'There are my authorities, the University Grants Commission and the government. They would look into the matter," he added.

IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan filed a general diary with the Islamic University police station in this connection on 17 February night after an audio clip containing a conversation between the VC and a job seeker of the IU Mass Communication and Journalism Department had gone viral.