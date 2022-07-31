It’s difficult to hold acceptable election under existing system: CEC

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 03:44 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that it is difficult to hold an acceptable election in the current system. 

The CEC said this on Sunday (31 July) during a dialogue with Jatiya Party, which was attended by a 14-member delegation of the party led by its General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

The general secretary of Jatiya Party proposed voting in a proportional representation system.

Regarding this, Kazi Habibul Awal said, "You presented the proposal 10 years ago. You have to be vocal about it. Someone has to take a leadership role."

Jatiya Party said that even if the EC shows efficiency, if it is not a representational election, it will not be acceptable.

In response to Jatiya Party's statement, the CEC said, "You said that the system should be changed. No matter how much skill and competence we show in this system, it is difficult to hold an election that is acceptable to everyone."

"That is why we want to depend on a [new] system. I don't know in details about the system of proportional representation. Is it not useful for our country or does it not go with or suit our political sentiments? You can do research and hold workshops on it."

Addressing Jatiya Party the CEC also said, "You want a system to prevent vote rigging, to create political stability and a good environment. Discuss with the parties yourselves. Then consensus can be created. The system will bring out the election automatically."

