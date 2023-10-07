It's the day of dream implementation: CAAB chairman

Bangladesh

UNB
07 October, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 04:38 pm

He said 37 aircraft can be parked at a time at the 5,42,000 square meters terminal while addressing the opening ceremony of the third terminal

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

The third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport project was completed amid many obstacles and adversities and so today is the day of implementing a dream, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) said on Saturday (7 October).

"It's a day of happiness, we feel proud after the opening of the third terminal of the airport. We have faced many obstacles, adversities and hostile environments during the construction work of the third terminal project. Even the Russia-Ukraine war couldn't halt our project," he said.

The CAAB chairman expressed his delight while addressing the opening ceremony of the third terminal.

Recalling the directives of the Prime Minister regarding the project, Mafidur said, "The Prime Minister gave us three directives—completing the work within the stipulated time, maintaining the quality and within the cost limit. I can proudly say that we have completed our project following all directives"

He said 37 aircraft can be parked at a time at the 5,42,000 square meters terminal.

Besides, three separate storage areas have been built in the new terminal like Changi Airport in Singapore and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. A total of 16 baggage belts for arriving passengers and separate belts for oversized luggage will also be available there.

The much-anticipated third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, which promises to transform the face of the country's aviation sector, had its soft opening on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the new world-class terminal for the country's leading international airport, which stands out as one of the most talked-about and exciting among all the 'mega projects' undertaken by the Awami League government.
 

Comments

