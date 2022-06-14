Itna Haor boat capsize: Missing father, son among 3 found dead

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 12:57 pm

Related News

Itna Haor boat capsize: Missing father, son among 3 found dead

TBS Report 
14 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 12:57 pm
Itna Haor boat capsize: Missing father, son among 3 found dead

The dead bodies of three people, who went missing after an engine-run boat capsized in Kishoreganj's Itna Haor on Monday noon, have been recovered.

The deceased are –  Siraj Uddin, 60, his son Wasim, 35, and Md Masud, 25.

Police and Fire Service and Civil Defence divers jointly recovered the bodies at around 9am on Tuesday with assistance from the locals.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Kishoreganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Station Officer Abuzar Ghiffari said that the bodies were found inside the boat.

"An engine-run boat carrying five people sank during a storm on Monday noon.

"Two managed to get into a fishing boat by swimming while the rest three went missing," he added.
 

Bangladesh / Death by Drowning / Kishoreganj / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

3h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more