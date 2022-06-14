Itna Haor boat capsize: Missing father, son among 3 found dead

The dead bodies of three people, who went missing after an engine-run boat capsized in Kishoreganj's Itna Haor on Monday noon, have been recovered.

The deceased are – Siraj Uddin, 60, his son Wasim, 35, and Md Masud, 25.

Police and Fire Service and Civil Defence divers jointly recovered the bodies at around 9am on Tuesday with assistance from the locals.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Kishoreganj Fire Service and Civil Defense Station Officer Abuzar Ghiffari said that the bodies were found inside the boat.

"An engine-run boat carrying five people sank during a storm on Monday noon.

"Two managed to get into a fishing boat by swimming while the rest three went missing," he added.

