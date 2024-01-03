Italian citizen mugged in Chattogram

An Italian citizen named Christina Gemma fell victim to mugging in Chattogram city.

The incident took place in front of Karnaphuli Tower on SS Khaled Road of Kotwali police station on Tuesday (2 January) at 10.38pm.

Officer-in-Charhe of Kotowali Police Station SM Obaidul Haque confirmed the mugging incident and said, several teams are working on the matter and hopefully we will get a result soon.

Christina Gemma is an international photographer. Recently, her photography exhibition took place at Alliance Française Chattogram.

Photo: TBS

Witnesses said that the muggers who came on a CNG auto-rickshaw slowed down near Christina Gemma and snatched Christina Gemma's shoulder bag in a few seconds and ran away very quickly.

Christina Gemma said that she and her two friends were going to Jamal Khan from Shilpakala Academy. On the way, she withdrew Tk30,000 from an ATM booth. The bag contained that money, her mobile phone and camera.

