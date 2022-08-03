ISPS delegation visits Ctg port to see security operations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

ISPS delegation visits Ctg port to see security operations

They gave instructions on removing unstuffing from the port yard and ensuring scanning of export items

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:34 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A five-member delegation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) visited Chattogram Port from Monday to Wednesday to observe the security operations of the port.

The team visited the port's security arrangement, various establishments, private inland container depots and institutions related to the port facilities.

Their programme ended with a courtesy meeting with Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), on 3 August.

Lt Col Mostafa Arif-ur Rahman Khan, director of Chattogram Port (security), said the delegation appreciated various security initiatives of the port during the visit.

In particular, they expressed their satisfaction about the biometric registration for the port entry, separation of the entry and the exit gates, separate access control gate, and the security of the port boundary wall to ensure that no one can enter the protected area. 

The ISPS delegation held a meeting with the Port Facility Security Officers (PFSO) on 1 August.

They gave instructions on removing unstuffing from the port yard and ensuring scanning of export items. 

They were informed that scanners would be procured soon.

Md Omar Farooq, secretary of the CPA, said the delegation would formally report their observations.

Prior to this visit by the ISPS team, a two-member delegation of the United States Coast Guard visited the Chattogram Port in June to scrutinise the compliance of the ISPS Code.

In consultation with the United States, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is implementing the ISPS code to prevent any terrorist activity from taking place under the guise of transporting goods by sea.

Since 2004, the IMO has made it mandatory to implement the ISPS code for security in ports around the world. Chattogram Port is implementing compliance with this code.

Earlier, the ISPS team visited Chattogram port six times. The last visit was in August 2019.

The CPA has registered biometrics of about one lakh people to enter the port. Among them, 80,000 are car drivers and helpers.

Top News

Chittagong Port / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation