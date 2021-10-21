Islamic orator arrested for provoking communal attacks

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a Muslim preacher, who reportedly instigated the recent communal attacks on mandaps through his speech during Durga Puja celebrations in the country.

A team of Cyber Monitoring Cell of CID detained the preacher Abdur Rahim Biplobi, 39, on Thursday from south Keraniganj in Dhaka.

A case was filed against the orator with Paltan Model police station under Digital Security Act today.

According to CID, Abdur Rahim gave provocative speeches at a gathering following the purported incident of demeaning the Holy Quran at Nanuar Dighi mandap in Comilla on 13 October.

He called for a tough movement from every mosque of the country after the Jumma prayers on 15 October and threatened to demolish all temples in the country if those who are involved in "demeaning" the Holy Quran were not arrested by 14 October.