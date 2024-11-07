Islamic Foundation gets new director general

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 12:01 pm

Related News

Islamic Foundation gets new director general

Earlier on 22 September, the government removed the then DG Muhammad Bashirul Alam and attached him to the public administration ministry

UNB
07 November, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 12:01 pm
New Director General of Islamic Foundation Md Razwanur Rahman. Photo: UNB
New Director General of Islamic Foundation Md Razwanur Rahman. Photo: UNB

Power Division's Additional Secretary Md Razwanur Rahman has been appointed as director general (DG) of Islamic Foundation.

The ministry of public administration issued a notification signed by its Senior Assistant Secretary Mohammad Mamun Shibly in this regard today (7 November).

Earlier on 22 September, the government removed the then DG Muhammad Bashirul Alam and attached him to the public administration ministry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, Md Saiful Islam, additional secretary of the Organization and Law Division of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, was made DG of the foundation. He held the position in addition to his current duties until the new DG joined.

Razwanur joined Bangladesh Civil Service through the 17th BCS as admin cadre. He has experience of working as assistant commissioner, executive magistrate, assistant commissioner (land) and upazila nirbahi officer.

Moreover, he served as deputy and joint secretary at several ministries.

Before joining the power division, he worked as DG at the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Islamic Foundation / director general / religion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

17h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

Presidential election in the United States: What happened in the Trump-Netanyahu phone conversation?

22m | Videos
What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

What is the reason for student protests in Dhaka University?

2h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Biden congratulated both Trump and Kamala

2h | Videos
IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

IPL 2025: Two days mega auction to be held in Jeddah

14h | Videos