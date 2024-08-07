Islami Bank Foundation cancels all terminations, forced resignations made after 2016

Islamic Bank Foundation (IBF) has announced the cancellation of all terminations and forced resignations made after 1 January 2016 in all the organisations it operates.

"We hereby cancel all previously issued letters concerning the voluntary/forced/mandatory dismissal or termination of staff from the Islamic Bank Foundation (IBF) and all institutions operated by IBF from 1 January 2016," said the letter issued yesterday (6 August).

"Those individuals are to be reinstated effective from the date of termination. A letter will be issued to all such staff members without delay, informing them to rejoin their duties," it adds.

The letter was signed by Mohammad Ali, the Islamic Bank Foundation's acting executive director, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islami Bank Community Hospitals.

Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) is a social welfare-oriented organisation created by Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited to uplift and emancipate the helpless and downtrodden people of society, according to its official website.

Earlier yesterday, Anisur Rahman, a top official of Islami Bank's CBA, said that no executives who joined after 2017 would be allowed to stay in the bank.

Leaders who have been deprived over the last seven years gathered in front of Islami Bank's head office in Motijheel.

"Please remain calm. Islami Bank, which was taken over, will return very soon. No executives who joined after 2017 will be allowed to stay in the bank. This is supported by the managing director, who has sent me as his representative," said Anisur Rahman.