Irresponsible news presentation may trigger suicidal tendency: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Irresponsible news presentation may trigger suicidal tendency: Experts

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tendency among people to commit suicide may increase with irresponsible news presentation in media, mental health experts have said.

On average, 28 persons commit suicide every day in Bangladesh, data shows. 

"Media has to play a role in preventing suicide by not publishing the suicide reports on the first page or at any important space," Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), told a programme on 'Responsible Reporting on Suicide'  on Sunday at NIMH in Dhaka.

In his keynote presentation, Dr Helal also said that there should not be any message in the headlines which suggests that suicide is a solution to any problem. Besides, there should not be any description of how anyone has committed suicide and no mention of what type of medicine did anyone use etc. It may help another person commit suicide successfully. 

Dr Shahidul Islam, programme manager, non-communicable disease (NCD) control at the Directorate General of Health Services said that the tendency to commit suicide is on the rise.

In presenting news on suicide, there is a policy of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which implies that the word 'suicide' should be avoided in the headlines. It is not possible to implement this in mass media overnight but it should be reduced gradually, he added.

According to the data of NIMH, over 10,000 people had committed suicide in 2019 which has risen to 14,436 in 2020. 

Top News

Media / Suicide / mental health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

11h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

11h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

14h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

52m | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

52m | Videos
Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

1h | Videos
Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years