IRI, NDI technical assessment team meets EC for updates on polls preparation

The visiting National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) team jointly held a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) for updates on the final preparations for the 7 January polls.

A five-member delegation of the technical assessment team met Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at Agargaon's Election Commission Building this afternoon (1 January).

After the meeting, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters that the details of the meeting are confidential, as requested by the delegation.

"They wanted to know about our preparations such as security plans, logistics of election materials, compliance with the code of conduct regarding minority issues, and other relevant preparations," he added.

The IRI and NDI delegation also refrained from speaking to the media.

The IRI and NDI assessment team arrived in Bangladesh on 25 December to conduct a limited technical assessment of the election environment.

The team includes five long-term analysts, who have received accreditation from the Election Commission and will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks, according to the IRI.

The team will assess different types of election violence, including inter and intra-party violence, violence targeting women and other marginalised groups, and online harassment and threats, as well as the role of state institutions in addressing these types of violence, in order to evaluate the drivers and implications of election violence during the election cycle, said the IRI.

After concluding the electoral process, the IRI and NDI will present a technical assessment report on electoral violence along with constructive recommendations to reduce violence in future elections.

The delegation follows a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) that NDI and IRI conducted from 8 to 11 October.