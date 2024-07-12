Internet service disruption likely on 13 July due to maintenance work on submarine cable

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

Internet service disruption likely on 13 July due to maintenance work on submarine cable

The disruption is likely to occur for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm on 13 July

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:24 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or interruptions on 13 July due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar.

The disruption is likely to occur for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm on 13 July as the maintenance work will be done on the Singapore end of the submarine cable, according to a press statement from the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) issued today (12 July).

Circuits connected through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cables will be partially closed during the period. However, circuits connected through the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual, the BSCCL said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Internet / Submarine Cable

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

9h | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

9h | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

14h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

14h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

1h | Videos
The Drake-Curse is sports

The Drake-Curse is sports

1h | Videos
Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

1d | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

1d | Videos