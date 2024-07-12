Internet service disruption likely on 13 July due to maintenance work on submarine cable

Users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or interruptions on 13 July due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, installed at Cox's Bazar.

The disruption is likely to occur for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm on 13 July as the maintenance work will be done on the Singapore end of the submarine cable, according to a press statement from the Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) issued today (12 July).

Circuits connected through the SEA-ME-WE 4 cables will be partially closed during the period. However, circuits connected through the country's second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 5, installed at Kuakata, will continue to operate as usual, the BSCCL said.