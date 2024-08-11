Interim govt lacks representation of all sections of society: SHUJAN

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 10:10 pm

SHUJAN leaders also demanded swift action to address the law and order situation

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) has criticised the composition of the interim government, claiming it fails to represent all segments of the society.

Speaking at a press conference today (11 August), SHUJAN executive member and Dhaka University professor Robayet Ferdous said, "The interim government has failed to represent all sections of society. Structural change must be accompanied by cultural change. We need to establish a system of vigilance to prevent the emergence of an autocratic structure."

Robayet Ferdous asserted that a stipulated term for the interim government was essential. 

SHUJAN leaders also demanded swift action to address the law and order situation, including bringing perpetrators to justice through a UN-led investigation.

The organisation also advocated for a comprehensive overhaul of the state system. 

At the briefing, SHUJAN Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar expressed the youth's desire to prevent a recurrence of past injustices, including enforced disappearances, killings, and corruption. 

He emphasised a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible for these crimes.

To achieve this, Majumdar said, "We need to establish a new political framework through dialogue with political parties and civil society, and political parties must develop a civil charter." 

Zakir Hossain, assistant secretary of Shujan, said structural and cultural changes would benefit the entire nation and drive progress.

