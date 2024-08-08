Interim government sworn in

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 10:45 pm

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

The new interim government of Bangladesh, led by its Chief Advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus, has been sworn in by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The President administered the oath during a ceremony at Bangabhaban at 8pm today (8 August).

Advisors sworn in at Bangabhaban. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Advisors sworn in at Bangabhaban. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

After the ceremony, Asif Mahmud spoke to the media and said the new interim government is a combination of experience and youth.

"We will take the country forward together," he added.

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been sworn in as the chief adviser of the new interim government of Bangladesh.

Bidhan Ranjan Roy, Supradeep Chakma, and Faruk-e-Azam could not attend the swearing-in ceremony as they are currently out of town, said the cabinet secretary.

The advisors who have sworn in are Md Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Syeda Rezwana Hasan, Farida Akhtar, Brigadier General M Sakhawat Hossain, Saleh Uddin Ahmed, Dr Asif Nazrul, DU Professor; Adilur Rahman Khan, founder of Odhikar; Hasan Arif, Touhid Hossain, AFM Khalid Hasan, former Hefazat-e-Islam nayeb-e-ameer and Islami Andolan Bangladesh adviser; Nurjahan Begum, Grameen Telecom trustee; Sharmeen Murshid.

Among them, Syeda Rezwana Hasan, chief executive of BELA, and Bangladeshi attorney and environmentalist, has confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

