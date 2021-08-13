Instructions to avoid collision with Padma Bridge neglected: State Minister

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said instructions that were given to avoid repeated collision of water vehicles with Padma Bridge's pillars are being neglected.

"The incidents of collisions with the pillars of the bridge are being investigated. Action will be taken against those who acted irresponsibly," he said.

The authorities are emphasising the skill of ferry operating and there will be no reluctance in taking action in this regard, the state minister added while talking to the reporters at Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj on Friday morning.

The state minister further said a high-level meeting will take place today to ensure that collisions with Padma Bridge pillars do not happen again.

"If the Padma Bridge is hit, so do the heart of the people," said Khalid.

Earlier today a ferry named Kakoli hit Padma Bridge's pillar no. 10.