Instead of talks on crisis, 2 major parties busy in blame game: JP lawmaker 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

Instead of talks on crisis, 2 major parties busy in blame game: JP lawmaker 

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 09:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The two major political parties of the country are busy in blame game instead of reaching a consensus to overcome the ongoing economic crisis, Jatiya Party lawmaker Sayed Abu Hossain Babla said today.

"When national consensus is needed between the political parties, the two main parties of the country are busy in showdowns. Leaders of Awami League and BNP are busy in assessing how many people have attended the party's rallies and playing the political blame game," Babla said on a point of order in parliament on Monday (31 October).

"But during the economic crisis, the leaders of all the parties should be responsible and discuss how to overcome the situation. As a ruling party, this responsibility rests on the Awami League," he said.

The Dhaka-4 constituency lawmaker expressed hope that political parties will shun playing blame game and work for the interest of the country and people.

He alleged that terrible load shedding is going on all over the country including the capital.

"No area in the capital will be found where there is no shortage of gas and water. The crisis is serious but there is no solution," he added.  

Addressing the government officials concerned, he demanded a quick solution to the gas, electricity, and water problems at any cost.

"The common people of the country are now in a vulnerable situation due to price hikes of all essentials and services. Even the prime minister has also highlighted the fear of famine," Babla said.

The Jatiya Party lawmaker further said, "Unscrupulous traders and the weak monitoring system of the government are more responsible for the crisis rather than the economy. If the government could have been stricter against the dishonest traders, then the prices would have been controlled to some extent."

But despite the repeated assurance of controlling unscrupulous traders, he said the government is unable to take action due to "invisible reasons" and common people are paying pay the price. 

 

Jatiya Party / Jatiya Sangsad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

10h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

5h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport