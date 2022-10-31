Instead of talks on crisis, 2 major parties busy in blame game: JP lawmaker 

The two major political parties of the country are busy in blame game instead of reaching a consensus to overcome the ongoing economic crisis, Jatiya Party lawmaker Sayed Abu Hossain Babla said today.

"When national consensus is needed between the political parties, the two main parties of the country are busy in showdowns. Leaders of Awami League and BNP are busy in assessing how many people have attended the party's rallies and playing the political blame game," Babla said on a point of order in parliament on Monday (31 October).

"But during the economic crisis, the leaders of all the parties should be responsible and discuss how to overcome the situation. As a ruling party, this responsibility rests on the Awami League," he said.

The Dhaka-4 constituency lawmaker expressed hope that political parties will shun playing blame game and work for the interest of the country and people.

He alleged that terrible load shedding is going on all over the country including the capital.

"No area in the capital will be found where there is no shortage of gas and water. The crisis is serious but there is no solution," he added.

Addressing the government officials concerned, he demanded a quick solution to the gas, electricity, and water problems at any cost.

"The common people of the country are now in a vulnerable situation due to price hikes of all essentials and services. Even the prime minister has also highlighted the fear of famine," Babla said.

The Jatiya Party lawmaker further said, "Unscrupulous traders and the weak monitoring system of the government are more responsible for the crisis rather than the economy. If the government could have been stricter against the dishonest traders, then the prices would have been controlled to some extent."

But despite the repeated assurance of controlling unscrupulous traders, he said the government is unable to take action due to "invisible reasons" and common people are paying pay the price.